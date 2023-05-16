Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LWMC places 300 painted skips, 150 bins in Lahore

Agencies
May 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -    The Lahore Waste Manage­ment Company has placed more than 300 painted containers and 150 bins in the city. LWMC sources said on Monday these containers had been fabri­cated and painted at the company’s workshops by special truck art artists. These include calligraphy and floral designs, with meaningful messages to evoke social causes. Each container was different and elaborately decorated with a thought to pro­mote art and use of these containers to maintain the beauty of the city, said an official

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023