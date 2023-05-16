LWMC places 300 painted skips, 150 bins in Lahore

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Manage­ment Company has placed more than 300 painted containers and 150 bins in the city. LWMC sources said on Monday these containers had been fabri­cated and painted at the company’s workshops by special truck art artists. These include calligraphy and floral designs, with meaningful messages to evoke social causes. Each container was different and elaborately decorated with a thought to pro­mote art and use of these containers to maintain the beauty of the city, said an official