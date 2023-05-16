Mainly hot, dry weather expected in most plain areas of country

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind and thunderstorm dust storm are expected at isolated places in Upper Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-six, Karachi twenty-nine, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit twelve, Murree thirteen and Muzaffarabad seventeen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian.

Cloudy weather with chances of light rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Leh, Pulwama and Baramulla while partly cloudy and dry in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla eleven degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-two, Leh two, Anantnag and Shopian ten degree centigrade.