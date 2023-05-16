Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Major transfers in Railways Department, notification issued

Web Desk
11:43 AM | May 16, 2023
Several high-ranking officials in Pakistan Railways have been transferred from one division to another.

Athar Riaz, who was serving as the Divisional Superintendent (DS) in Karachi, has been transferred to Peshawar as the new DS. Meanwhile, Nasir Khalili, the DS officer for Peshawar, has been transferred to Karachi to take up the Grade 20 position.

Additionally, Syed Hassan Tahir, who was the Chief Marketing Manager in Lahore, has been appointed as the new Chief Terminal Manager for Dry Ports in Lahore. Tariq Anwar, who was the Super Chief Terminal 8 Manager, has been appointed as the new Chief Marketing Manager in Lahore.

Waqar Ahmed Shahid, who was the Chief Operating Superintendent in Lahore, has been appointed as the new Managing Director of PRACS. Naveed Mubasher, who was the Director of Legal Affairs in Lahore, has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Superintendent in Lahore.

