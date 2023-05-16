Masses rejected ‘mastermind of terrorists’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb on Monday called Imran Khan a “mastermind of terrorists and enemy of the country” who had been reject­ed by the masses. The people were not ready to be a part of terrorism and anti-state activities carried out by Im­ran Khan, the minister said in a news statement while re­acting to remarks made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman. “Since terror­ists, armed groups and gang­sters have been arrested ac­cording to the law then whom you are asking to be ready,” she said while referring to the recent statement of Imran Khan. Those who had dese­crated the memorials of mar­tyrs had also been arrested, she said while asking Imran Khan to whom he called to be ready. She said the terrorists who attacked sensitive gov­ernment buildings had al­ready been arrested. Those who set mosques, schools, ambulances and livestock on fire had also been in police custody, she added. Marri­yum said Imran Khan would not be allowed to reignite the fire he ignited earlier while sitting at his Zaman Park res­idence comfortably.