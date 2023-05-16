Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi absent for last 40 sittings: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday announced the absence of two MNAs in­cluding Hussain Elahi and Moonis Elahi from the House for forty consecutive days of its sittings.

Both lawmakers Hussain Elhai and Moonis Elahi belong to PML and won NA-NA-68 (Gu­jrat-I) and NA-69 (Gujrat-II) during the 2018 elections, respectively.

According to sub-Rule -1 of Rule 44 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Na­tional Assembly, if a member is absent without leave of the Assembly, for forty consecutive days of its sittings, the Speaker shall bring the fact to the notice of the Assembly and thereupon any member may move that the seat of the member who has been so absent be declared vacant under clause (2) of Article 64.