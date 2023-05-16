NA shows solidarity with Armed Forces; pledges to move reference against CJP

ISLAMABAD - The National Assem­bly yesterday unan­imously passed two resolutions expressing unwavering support and solidarity with the Armed Forces and se­curity agencies.

The resolutions were moved by Sabir Qaimkhani and Wa­jeeha Qamar. The lawmakers through the resolutions con­demned the acts of vandalism and burn­ing of infrastructures following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

The assembly voiced serious concerns and outrage over the negative impact of the violent protests on the socio-econom­ic development, public welfare and stability of the country.

The lawmakers condemned the attacks on Jinnah House, the Army GHQ, memorials of the martyrs, historic buildings, mosques and schools. The res­olutions recognised and appre­ciated the vital role played by the Armed Forces and security agencies in upholding the sov­ereignty, safeguarding public order and ensuring the safety and security of the people.

Recognizing the importance of bringing the criminals to jus­tice and upholding the rule of law, the resolutions called for swift and impartial investiga­tion into these incidents and urged the government to take a stern action against the perpe­trators regardless of their affil­iation or political background.

The house condemned the baseless allegations being lev­elled by a political party against the defence institutions, stress­ing that such elements should be given strict punishment as per the law. Voicing concerns over the recent decisions of the Supreme Court, the house not­ed that these have undermined the institution’s credibility and impartiality.

The house recognized the constitutional imperative of an impartial and independent ju­diciary in upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice and safe­guarding democratic principles of the nation. The resolutions noted that it is essential that the judiciary functions with­out biasness and favouritism to maintain the trust and con­fidence of the people.

The house in the second res­olution passed a motion con­stituting a special committee to prepare and forward a ref­erence or references under ar­ticle-209 to the Supreme Judi­cial Council on the ground of alleged misconduct and other facts available against any judge or judges of the Supreme Court.

Minister for Defence Khawa­ja Muhammad Asif, on a point of order, suggested the house to form a committee of the Nation­al Assembly to review the con­duct of the Chief Justice of Pa­kistan (CJP). “If the misconduct is proven, a reference should be filed against him before the Su­preme Judicial Council as per the Constitution,” he said, men­tioning that nobody can be al­lowed to play with the law and the Constitution.

About the judiciary, he went on to remark that a section of the ju­diciary is not doing justice but is indulged in politics. This section is supporting a political group, he said, adding the constitution­al powers rested with the judi­ciary are being breached. “It is time for the parliament to assert its power,” he said, mentioning that a committee should also be formed to review the hundreds of thousands of cases pending before the courts. The Minister in a clear way remarked that a particular group of judiciary is giving unprecedented conces­sions and relief to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in corruption cases. He further said it was backing the one who is behind ransack­ing of Corps Commander La­hore residence and monuments of martyrs. Asif said that the se­curity personnel have sacrificed their lives for our better future. He said they continue to render lives in the war on terrorism.

Strongly condemning the vi­olent protests in the country, leader of opposition in the na­tional assembly Raja Riaz said those who attacked the Corps Commander house in Lahore and the monuments of martyrs were enemies of the state.

He blamed the trained ele­ments of the PTI were behind these despicable acts. He em­phasized the need for express­ing complete solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Minister for Planning and De­velopment Ahsan Iqbal said the conduct of a few judges is mak­ing the apex court controver­sial. He also stated that a refer­ence should be filed against the Chief Justice of Pakistan as his conduct has become a threat to the justice system.

Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, in an emotional tone, said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was im­posed on this country through rigged elections in 2018.