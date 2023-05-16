NA shows solidarity with Armed Forces; pledges to move reference against CJP

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday unanimously passed two resolutions expressing unwavering support and solidarity with the Armed Forces and security agencies.
The resolutions were moved by Sabir Qaimkhani and Wajeeha Qamar. The lawmakers through the resolutions condemned the acts of vandalism and burning of infrastructures following the arrest of The lawmakers through the resolutions condemned the acts of vandalism and burning of infrastructures following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.
The assembly voiced serious concerns and outrage over the negative impact of the violent protests on the socio-economic development, public welfare and stability of the country.
The lawmakers condemned the attacks on Jinnah House, the Army GHQ, memorials of the martyrs, historic buildings, mosques and schools. The resolutions recognised and appreciated the vital role played by the Armed Forces and security agencies in upholding the sovereignty, safeguarding public order and ensuring the safety and security of the people.
Recognizing the importance of bringing the criminals to justice and upholding the rule of law, the resolutions called for swift and impartial investigation into these incidents and urged the government to take a stern action against the perpetrators regardless of their affiliation or political background.
The house condemned the baseless allegations being levelled by a political party against the defence institutions, stressing that such elements should be given strict punishment as per the law. Voicing concerns over the recent decisions of the Supreme Court, the house noted that these have undermined the institution’s credibility and impartiality.
The house recognized the constitutional imperative of an impartial and independent judiciary in upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice and safeguarding democratic principles of the nation. The resolutions noted that it is essential that the judiciary functions without biasness and favouritism to maintain the trust and confidence of the people.
The house in the second resolution passed a motion constituting a special committee to prepare and forward a reference or references under article-209 to the Supreme Judicial Council on the ground of alleged misconduct and other facts available against any judge or judges of the Supreme Court.
Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, on a point of order, suggested the house to form a committee of the National Assembly to review the conduct of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP). “If the misconduct is proven, a reference should be filed against him before the Supreme Judicial Council as per the Constitution,” he said, mentioning that nobody can be allowed to play with the law and the Constitution.
About the judiciary, he went on to remark that a section of the judiciary is not doing justice but is indulged in politics. This section is supporting a political group, he said, adding the constitutional powers rested with the judiciary are being breached. “It is time for the parliament to assert its power,” he said, mentioning that a committee should also be formed to review the hundreds of thousands of cases pending before the courts. The Minister in a clear way remarked that a particular group of judiciary is giving unprecedented concessions and relief to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in corruption cases. He further said it was backing the one who is behind ransacking of Corps Commander Lahore residence and monuments of martyrs. Asif said that the security personnel have sacrificed their lives for our better future. He said they continue to render lives in the war on terrorism.
Strongly condemning the violent protests in the country, leader of opposition in the national assembly Raja Riaz said those who attacked the Corps Commander house in Lahore and the monuments of martyrs were enemies of the state.
He blamed the trained elements of the PTI were behind these despicable acts. He emphasized the need for expressing complete solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan.
Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the conduct of a few judges is making the apex court controversial. He also stated that a reference should be filed against the Chief Justice of Pakistan as his conduct has become a threat to the justice system.
Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, in an emotional tone, said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was imposed on this country through rigged elections in 2018.