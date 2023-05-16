NAB announces cross-regional transfers to strengthen anti-corruption efforts

ISLAMABAD - The Na­tional Accountability Bureau (NAB) has announced a se­ries of transfers for several of its officials across differ­ent regional offices aimed at facilitating the sharing of expertise and experience among NAB officials to better combat corruption. Director Mohammad Rizwan Khan has been moved from NAB Rawalpindi to NAB Kara­chi, while Director Moham­mad Obaidullah Azam has been transferred from NAB Rawalpindi to NAB Sukkur. Additional Director Asghar Khan has been relocated to NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from NAB Rawalpindi, and Additional Director Sheikh Muhammad Shoaib has been moved from NAB Rawal­pindi to NAB Multan. Ad­ditional Director Zahid Shah has been transferred from NAB Multan to NAB Rawal­pindi. Additional Director Haroon Rashid from NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to NAB Rawalpindi Addition­ally, Deputy Director Eric Pal, Deputy Director Errol Philip Wingson, and Deputy Direc­tor Muhammad Shahid Mah­mood have been transferred to NAB KP, NAB Multan, and NAB Sukkur respectively, from NAB Rawalpindi. Fur­thermore, Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon has moved to NAB Rawalpindi from NAB Multan, and Deputy Director Dayyam Baloch has been relocated from NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to NAB Rawal­pindi. Deputy Director Mo­hammad Asif Munir has been transferred from NAB Kara­chi to NAB Rawalpindi, while Deputy Director Waqar ul Hasan Khan has been moved to NAB Rawalpindi from NAB Headquarters Islamabad.