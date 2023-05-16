Pakistan U19 thump Bangladesh U19 by 80 runs to win one-day series 4-1

LAHORE-Pakistan U19 secured an emphatic 80-run victory over Bangladesh U19 in the fifth one-day match held at the Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Monday. Hamza Nawaz and Shahzaib Khan showcased exceptional batting prowess, each contributing half-centuries, while Ali Asfand and Arafat Minhas delivered stellar performances with the ball, claiming three wickets each.

Having set a target of 245 runs for victory, Bangladesh struggled to find their footing and were eventually bowled out for 164 in the 37th over. Despite valiant efforts from Mohammad Shihab James, who scored 56 off 79 balls with the help of nine fours, and captain Ahrar Amin, hitting 53 off 58 balls, smashing 8 fours and 1 six, as both the players hammered half-centuries, the home team fell short. Ali and Arafat, Pakistan’s left-arm spinners, shone brightly with the ball, snatching three wickets apiece, while Sajjad Ali secured two scalps.

Earlier in the match, after being put into bat, Pakistan compiled a respectable total of 244 for eight in their allotted 50 overs. Hamza emerged as the standout performer and was awarded the well-deserved player of the match accolade for his brilliant knock of 72 runs from 76 deliveries, featuring six boundaries and three sixes.

Opening batsman Shahzaib, who received player of the tournament award for his exceptional performance throughout (264 runs, 1 century, 2 half-centuries), contributed a valuable 67 runs off 93 balls, including eight fours and a six. Azan Awais also batted well and slammed 61-ball 41 runs that included five fours while Arafat hit 40 off 42 balls with the help of five fours and one six.

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby of Bangladesh claimed four wickets. With the series now concluded with a 4-1 victory in favor of the visiting team, Pakistan and Bangladesh U19 will face each other once more in a solitary T20 match at the same venue on May 17.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN U19 244-8, 50 overs (Hamza Nawaz 72, Shahzaib Khan 67, Azan Awais 41, Arafat Minhas 40; Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 4-42, Akanto Sheikh 2-47) beat BANGLADESH U19 164 all out, 36.3 overs (Shihab James 56, Ahran Amin 53; Arafat Minhas 3-20, Ali Asfand 3-24, Sajjid Ali 2-34) by 80 runs.