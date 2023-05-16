“To be prepared for war is one of the most

effective means of preserving peace.”

–George Washington

One of the oddest conflicts of the 20 century took place during a period when tensions between Greece and Bulgaria were on the rise. They had been at odds with one another since the Second Balkan War in the 1910s but animosity grew when a Greek soldier who was chasing after his runaway dog was shot for crossing the border and entering Bulgaria. In response, the Greek invaded and occupied countless villages. They would often shell cities as well until the League of Nations intervened and condemned the attack. An international committee was created then to broker peace between both the nations and clear out the misunderstanding.