PCF and PSB join forces to boost grassroots cycling in Pakistan

LAHORE-Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair held a meeting with Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Mr. Shoaib Khoso to explore avenues for advancing cycling at the grassroots level.

On behalf of the Pakistan Cycling Federation, Moazzam Klair extended heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Shoaib Khoso, specifically recognizing the support of PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah. “Congratulations to Mr. Shoaib Khoso and heartfelt appreciation from Pakistan Cycling Federation and its President Syed Azhar Ali Shah,” said Moazzam Klair.

The meeting revolved around a shared understanding of the significance of promoting cycling in Pakistan and the imperative to create opportunities for aspiring cyclists. The PCF official highlighted the significance of nurturing cycling at the grassroots level and engaging a larger number of youngsters in this enriching sport. “Such sincere efforts will not only improve the health of individuals but also contribute to the country’s economy and the growth of the sport.”

Moazzam Klair further emphasized the potential of Pakistani cyclists and stressed the necessity of providing them with a proper platform and modern facilities to excel at higher levels and bring home international medals for Pakistan.

This would require investments in infrastructure, training programs, and resources to support the development of talented cyclists.

A symbolic souvenir was presented by PCF Secretary Moazzam Klair to DG PSB Shoaib Khoso as a token of gratitude from the PCF, signifying their appreciation for his support and collaborative endeavors.

Both parties emphasized their unwavering commitment to collaborate and enhance the cycling infrastructure, coaching programs, and cycling events throughout Pakistan. The meeting concluded on an optimistic note with a mutual desire to sustain the positive momentum for the growth and development of grassroots cycling nationwide.