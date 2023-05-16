PDM calls off protest after day-long power show outside SC

Maulana Fazl asks CJP not to support an individual n Warns if court ousts PM Shehbaz, entire Parliament will come out for his defence n Maryam says PTI launched second attack on GHQ after TTP’s first assault n PPP never resorted to violence despite leaders’ murders: Sabir Baloch n Akhtar Mengal says everyone should be equal in eyes of law.

ISLAMABAD - A protest demonstra­tion under the aegis of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was held in Islamabad’s Red Zone on Monday. Car­avans of different po­litical parties includ­ing PML-N, JUI-F from across the country par­ticipated in the demon­stration.

Workers of different political parties con­demned Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf and its Chairman Imran Khan for perpetrating vio­lence and damaging the public and private in­stallations. They also condemned the van­dalism and setting the properties of common people on fire by the PTI and the decision of the apex court to give relief to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Senior Vice Presi­dent of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz Sharif while ad­dressing the protest demonstration said, “We respect the law and the judiciary, but the Supreme Court should have strengthened de­mocracy instead of weakening it by ham­pering the due process of law.”

She said courts should uphold the su­premacy of the Consti­tution and Parliament instead of belittling it. The PML-N Vice Presi­dent paid tribute to the leaders and workers of PDM for attending the demonstration peace­fully in scorching heat. She said these are the true Pakistanis, who are staging a peaceful protest in front of this citadel of justice, the Supreme Court of Paki­stan, without any vio­lence. Addressing Chief Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial, Maryam said: “Are you happy to see this sea of people or not?”

She said Tehrik-e-Tal­iban launched the first ever attack on GHQ, while the second one was carried out by Im­ran Khan and PTI.

Maryam Nawaz said the PTI armed gangs looted and plundered the public and private build­ings and burnt and disgraced monuments of Shuhada and Ghazis. Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement, Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman says we believe in the supremacy of the law and the constitu­tion in the country. Address­ing the protest demonstra­tion organised by the PDM in Islamabad, he referring the mammoth participation of the people in the demon­stration said that it is a tes­timony that people want the supremacy of the Constitu­tion. He said if the apex court ousted the sitting Prime Minister, the entire parlia­ment will come out for his defence. He said the double standard of justice is not ac­ceptable to the people of Pa­kistan. He asked the Chief Justice not to support an in­dividual. The PDM Chief said we have huge respect for the apex court and nobody would be allowed to disgrace the building of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said let the politicians decide the future of the nation. Maula­na Fazlur Rehman said hun­dreds of cases being delayed in the courts, and the apex court should focus on dispos­ing off those cases. The chair­man of PDM said all institu­tions should work within the framework of law and the Constitution. Strongly con­demning the attacks on na­tional assets of the nation, he said unfortunately bail was given to the person who was responsible for this all.