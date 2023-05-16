PDM calls off protest after day-long power show outside SC

Maulana Fazl asks CJP not to support an individual n Warns if court ousts PM Shehbaz, entire Parliament will come out for his defence n Maryam says PTI launched second attack on GHQ after TTP’s first assault n PPP never resorted to violence despite leaders’ murders: Sabir Baloch n Akhtar Mengal says everyone should be equal in eyes of law.
ISLAMABAD - A protest demonstration under the aegis of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was held in Islamabad’s Red Zone on Monday. Caravans of different political parties including PML-N, JUI-F from across the country participated in the demonstration.
Workers of different political parties condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its Chairman Imran Khan for perpetrating violence and damaging the public and private installations. They also condemned the vandalism and setting the properties of common people on fire by the PTI and the decision of the apex court to give relief to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
Senior Vice President of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz Sharif while addressing the protest demonstration said, “We respect the law and the judiciary, but the Supreme Court should have strengthened democracy instead of weakening it by hampering the due process of law.”
She said courts should uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and Parliament instead of belittling it. The PML-N Vice President paid tribute to the leaders and workers of PDM for attending the demonstration peacefully in scorching heat. She said these are the true Pakistanis, who are staging a peaceful protest in front of this citadel of justice, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, without any violence. Addressing Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Maryam said: “Are you happy to see this sea of people or not?”
She said Tehrik-e-Taliban launched the first ever attack on GHQ, while the second one was carried out by Imran Khan and PTI.
Maryam Nawaz said the PTI armed gangs looted and plundered the public and private buildings and burnt and disgraced monuments of Shuhada and Ghazis. Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman says we believe in the supremacy of the law and the constitution in the country. Addressing the protest demonstration organised by the PDM in Islamabad, he referring the mammoth participation of the people in the demonstration said that it is a testimony that people want the supremacy of the Constitution. He said if the apex court ousted the sitting Prime Minister, the entire parliament will come out for his defence. He said the double standard of justice is not acceptable to the people of Pakistan. He asked the Chief Justice not to support an individual. The PDM Chief said we have huge respect for the apex court and nobody would be allowed to disgrace the building of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said let the politicians decide the future of the nation. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said hundreds of cases being delayed in the courts, and the apex court should focus on disposing off those cases. The chairman of PDM said all institutions should work within the framework of law and the Constitution. Strongly condemning the attacks on national assets of the nation, he said unfortunately bail was given to the person who was responsible for this all.