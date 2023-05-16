PDM parties came out for supremacy of parliament: Muqam

Peshawar - Adviser to Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president Engn Amir Muqam has said that they come out for the supremacy of parliament, rule of law and equal justice for all.

While talking to media persons here before the PML-N caravans left for Islamabad sit-in and protest demo in front of Supreme Court, called by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rahman.

“We have come out for the supremacy of Law and Justice and against terrorism of PTI workers,” he said. “I am giving a message to the people that today on one hand there are terrorists in the country while on the other hand there are people who love the country and its institutions,” he added.

“The workers of JUI-F, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-N, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Awami National Party (ANP) and other allied parties of the PDM are taking part in the Islamabad sit-in,” said a local leader of QWP said.