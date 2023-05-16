PDM workers stage rallies despite imposition of section 144

Rawalpindi/ISLAMABAD-Despite imposition of Section 144 in the district by the government, the leaders and workers of PML-N, PPP and JUI-F taken out rallies in various parts of city and reached Islamabad without any hurdle to join the protest demonstration of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in front of Supreme Court of Pakistan here on Monday.

The mess of the political leaders and workers triggered a massive traffic jam in Cantt and garrison causing troubles for commuters and pedestrians.

All the roads remained open and no hurdle was created by the administration and local police expect one place.

In a massive late night crackdown, the police impounded scores of trollers and containers across the city and parked along The Mall but the road was remained open for traffic.

The worst traffic jam was witnessed on the main roads of the city. However, Metro bus service remain working.

“We did not close any road so the rallies will depart from the garrison city safely,” said a spokesman to district government.

He said that there was no hurdle in the way of the rally. He said that the government asked to put security in and around the main artery and on the way of the political parties rallies.

On the other hand, PML-N city chapter arranged breakfast and lunch stalls on Murree Road for the participants of rallies.

The area from Committee Chowk to Shamsabad witnessed hustle and bustle. In other areas of the city and cantonment, the life was as per routine.

Murree Road from Committee Chowk to Marrir Chowk, the roadsides were decorated with banners and posters inscribed with picture of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz by PML-N local leaders to welcome Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad.

JUI-F rally was also passed through Murree Road from Kamran Market Saddar but the workers were excited. The all the local leaders of PML-N brought their own rallies and joined at Committee Chowk.

On the other hand, the PPP workers gathered at Liaquat Bagh and left for Islamabad via Murree Road. More than 200 workers and supporters gathered in the garrison city. The rallies were led by Malik Anjum Farooq Paracha, Vice President PPP Punjab Rana Rafaqat Ali, Senior VP Rawalpindi Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed, Mian Khurram Rasool and Information Secretary PPP Rawalpindi City Raja Muhammad Ali Minhas.

A rally was also taken out by PPP leader Raja Ijaz from Adiala Road to join main protest of PDM in Islamabad. Meanwhile, the district administration here on Monday imposed section 144 for 7 days in Rawalpindi amid security concerns.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers the district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, due to security concerns and reports of intelligence agencies that there is imminent threat of terrorist activity in Rawalpindi district, section 144 has been imposed in district from May 15 to May 21, 2023. During these 7 days, a gathering of five or more people will remain banned.

The notification said that all kinds of rallies, gatherings, sit ins, assemblies, processions, Jalsas, protests and Dharnas are banned.