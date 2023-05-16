Peshawar Police ask public to help identify miscreants who attacked public properties

PESHAWAR - The Capital City police on Mon­day urged the people to help iden­tify miscreants involved in damag­ing public properties and vehicles during the violent protests in the provincial capital on May 9 and 10.

In an official release issued here, the police said that damaging pub­lic property was a serious offense and do not deserve any leniency, adding that being a patriotic citi­zen the general public should help in the identification of those who were involved in the attack on the building of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and setting fire to pub­lic and private vehicles.

It assured that the names of the in­formers would be kept secret and they could also provide informa­tion by dialling 091-9210642. On the request of civil society, the burnt building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar has been opened for public from Monday.

The building will remain opened for teachers and students of univer­sities and schools till Friday from 10 am to 4 pm, while general public and civil society can come to Radio Paki­stan Peshawar from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The public will visit different sec­tions of the Broadcasting House.

Radio Pakistan Peshawar has al­ways played a positive role in pro­tecting the ideological boundaries of the country. Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Muhammad Ijaz Khan briefed the students about the damages made by the protesters in the Broadcasting House.

He said the mob has destroyed ev­erything in the station and set on fire to the four-storey building of Ra­dio Pakistan in which all the records, historical voices and pre-partition music were burnt.

Muhammad Ijaz Khan said the transmission was restored after great efforts of PBC Peshawar staff with the help of Pak-Army within twenty-six hours.

Later the students also visited dif­ferent sections of the burnt building.

Meanwhile, people belonging to different walks of society will also visit the Broadcasting House to wit­ness the devastated damages.