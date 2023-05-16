PHC CJ for early disposal of cases of under trial prisoners

Peshawar - Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Musarrat Hilali on Monday stressed for early disposal of the cases of under-trial prisoners.

The PHC Chief Justice visited District Bar Association Abbottabad to grace the occasion as a chief guest on the Eid Millan Party, says a press release. She was accompanied by Justice Abdul Shakoor, Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhail and Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan, judges of the Peshawar High Court.

She addressed the District Bar Association and sensitised the legal fraternity about their role in the administration of Justice.

The lawyers were also sensitised to extend all-out cooperation to the family courts enabling them to dispose of family cases at the earliest within the statuary period provided in law.

Stress was made on the early disposal of cases of under-trial prisoners cases as the jails are overcrowded and there is an alarming increase in the pendency of such cases with each passing day.

Her ladyship also sensitised the legal fraternity about the importance of liaison between the bench and the bar, so as to maintain the confidence of the public on the judicial system.

These two wheels of the justice system should act coherently and collaboratively to manifestly establish the rule of law across the board.

The PHC CJ was pleased to stress for expeditious disposal of the under- trial prisoner cases. She while addressing the Family Court judges directed them to take genuine efforts for reconciliation in family cases before passing of a decree for the dissolution of marriage.

She also directed the judicial officers and the members of the bar to avoid unnecessary adjournments in all cases.

The PHC CJ also inaugurated the newly constructed 06 courtrooms. She has undertaken the visit to the copying/scanning branch and bar room and stated that its establishment will provide copies of the record to the litigants without any delay.

The president DBA requested for extension of the bar room. The CJ said that the request would be considered favourably. She also held a meeting with the judicial officers.