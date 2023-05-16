PM orders to pace up flour supply to KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to pace up the supply of wheat flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to end the crisis of commodity in the latter province.

In this regard, he said, negligence of any kind would not be tolerated, the PM Office said in a statement.

Sharif asked the interim governments of the two provinces to improve their coordination in order to ensure a fast supply of flour.

The prime minister earlier had ordered to ensure an uninterrupted supply of flour in KP to end the flour crisis in the province.

The statement mentioned that the prime minister himself was supervising the process of flour supply to KP.