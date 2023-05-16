PM Shehbaz to visit Balochistan on May 18

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Balochistan on May 18 (Thursday).

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Pak-Iran border in Balochistan’s Pishin where he is expected to meet Iran’s President Ibrahim Raeesi.

Sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Raeesi will jointly inaugurate 100-megawatt power supply from Iran to Pakistan.

Presently Pakistan importing 200-megawatt electricity from Iran, while there is capacity to enhance the import to 500 megawatts, sources said. Pakistan importing electricity from Iran since year 2002 for supply to Makran division of Balochistan.