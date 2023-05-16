PML-Q gears up to show solidarity with army

In connection with the attack on military installations, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) announced on Tuesday that it would hold rallies in all major cities of the country to show solidarity with the national security institution.

An important consultative meeting of the PML-Q was held under the chairmanship of Chaudhry Salik Hussain, in which the situation of the country was discussed and the attack on military installations was condemned.

The first rally will start from Lahore on May 17, followed by rallies in Quetta (May 18), Karachi (May 19), Peshawar (May 20), Islamabad (May 21), and Gilgit (May 22).

Mr Hussain said that attacks on national security institutions were intolerable.

Asserting that the PML-Q will play a significant role in the development and stability of the country, he added that it will give preference to sincere workers and welcome those with a clean reputation.