Police arrest 670 miscreants

LAHORE - The Lahore police, under the direction of Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, have apprehended 670 miscreants responsible for damaging properties, attacking state institutions, and engaging in violent acts. These miscreants have also vandalized 22 police vehicles and set fire to several other vehicles. As per the orders of CCPO Lahore, 34 FIRs have been registered against the perpetrators. Of these, 16 were registered in Cantt Division, 10 in Model Town Division, 7 in Civil Laws Division, and one in Sadar Division. CCPO Kamyana has emphasized that there will be no leniency towards those who attack public and private properties, state institutions, and the police and that they will be dealt with severely.