Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Police arrest 670 miscreants

Staff Reporter
May 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -    The La­hore police, under the direction of Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, have appre­hended 670 miscreants respon­sible for damaging properties, attacking state institutions, and engaging in violent acts. These miscreants have also vandalized 22 police vehicles and set fire to several other vehicles. As per the orders of CCPO Lahore, 34 FIRs have been registered against the perpetrators. Of these, 16 were registered in Cantt Division, 10 in Model Town Division, 7 in Civil Laws Division, and one in Sadar Division. CCPO Kamyana has em­phasized that there will be no le­niency towards those who attack public and private properties, state institutions, and the police and that they will be dealt with severely.

