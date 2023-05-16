Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Police detain PTI leader Shehryar Afridi under 3MPO

Web Desk
8:26 AM | May 16, 2023
National

Crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders continues as police arrested PTI leader and former Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi in Islamabad on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

The government has tightened the noose around the PTI leaders following countrywide violent protests against ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest. Sources said that Shehryar Afridi was taken into custody from F/8 area of Islamabad.

Sources also informed that Shehryar Afridi was arrested under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public order (3MPO). Police have shifted him to some undisclosed location after the arrest.

