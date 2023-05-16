Police personnel torture citizen for not providing free petrol

ATTOCK - An ASI of police and his subordinates have been accused of harassing and assaulting a citizen, sparking unrest among the locals .

According to the complainant, Zahoor ul Islam, a student of media studies and a part-time owner of a diesel/petrol filling point in Jalwal village was approached by an ASI and other police constables a few days ago . They asked him to fill petrol in their motorcycle without paying any money. When Zahoor demanded money for petrol, they started abusing and slapping him. They also threatened him of dire consequences. Zahoor lodged a complaint with the Regional Police Officer (RPO) who ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry is being conducted by DSP Jand, who has been directed to submit his early report .

Zahoor has demanded strict action against the police officials for misusing their authority . He said that such incidents of police harassment and brutality were common in the area and that the people were fed up with them. PRO Attock police, when contacted in this context, expressed his ignorance about the occurrence .