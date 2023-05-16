Polio team taken hostage in Ghotki

GOTKI - A large team of polio vaccinators was taken hostage in Ghotki district of Sindh on Monday and police was called in to tackle the situation. According to Tehsildar Ashraf Pitafi, the polio team consisting of 26 people including 12 women was taken hostage in Kharohi area of the district. Ashraf Pitafi further informed that criminals of the district have made the team hostage and demanded that they would be given a water share from the local canal.

The tehsildar termed their demand as illegal.