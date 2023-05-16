Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Polio team taken hostage in Ghotki

Agencies
May 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

GOTKI - A large team of polio vaccinators was taken hostage in Ghotki district of Sindh on Monday and police was called in to tackle the situation. According to Tehsildar Ashraf Pitafi, the polio team consisting of 26 people including 12 women was taken hostage in Kharohi area of the district. Ashraf Pitafi further informed that criminals of the district have made the team hostage and demanded that they would be given a water share from the local canal. 

The tehsildar termed their demand as illegal.

 

 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023