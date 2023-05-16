PPP plays safe amid confrontation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party has been playing safe ever since the Pakistan Tehrik-e-In­saf’s violent protests that diverted the na­tion’s attention from the general elections to a new wave of confrontational politics.

The PPP has stayed with the co­alition government but did not cross the lines in confronting the political rivals. PPP Co-Chairman has already op­posed banning the PTI but PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the PTI to de­cide its own future. He main­tained that the PTI should not behave like a militant outfit. The PPP also reluctantly participated in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s dem­onstration outside the Supreme Court.

At the PDM demonstration, PPP leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said the party was “here for upholding rule of law and this is a peaceful protest not violent like PTI.” PPP lawmaker Senator Sabir Baloch said the party leaders were murdered, jailed and faced every kind of victimization, but the party never resorted to violence and not took law into their hands. Sepa­rately, speaking in the National Assem­bly, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – who is also the Foreign Minister - said any talks or negotiations with the PTI will not take place unless the party ten­ders an apology for the torching of Jin­nah House in Lahore. He mentioned that the recent events, including the torching of the Corps Commander House and the attack on Radio Pakistan and General Headquarters and others, were unparal­leled in history of Pakistan. He contend­ed that these incidents will be remem­bered in history for a long time to come.

He said the PPP did not oppose the elec­tions, as they believed that Imran Khan could be challenged through a fair elec­tion, and that the ruling coalition would contest and defeat him. Yesterday, a large number of PDM activists and supporters entered the Red Zone after scaling a gate and overcoming other obstructions.

The activists, armed with clubs, ap­peared in large numbers and entered the prohibited area after breaking open the gate the administration had locked to prevent their entry. Also yesterday, the National Assembly passed a resolution condemning the May 9 ‘tragedy.’ During the session of the National Assem­bly presided over by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the dis­gruntled leader of PTI, Wa­jiha Qamar, presented a resolution against the mis­creants who attacked gov­ernment buildings after the arrest of ousted Prime Min­ister Imran Khan. Raja Riaz, the opposition leader of the National Assembly, while express­ing his views, fired a fresh salvo at Khan, saying, “What Imran Khan has done in the last week, even the enemies of the coun­try have not done it. In the 75-year his­tory of the country, there is no example of the behaviour of the PTI miscreants.”

PPP sources said the party leadership wanted to ‘expose’ the PTI but was against the ‘dictatorial attitude’ against them. “The PPP respects the right of every party to par­ticipate in elections. We only want the PTI to do politics instead of militancy,” said a senior PPP leader. Another PPP leader said the PPP leadership was against full-fledged participation in the PDM demonstration. “We are partners in the government so we backed them but we were not 100 percent with them. We want to resolve everything through dialogue. The PTI should also un­derstand this,” he underlined.