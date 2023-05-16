PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry produced before court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry was presented before the court in the hearing of the petition against his arrest at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

IHC Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb presiding the ongoing hearing.

The authorities presented the PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry after the Justice Mian Gul questioned about his whereabouts.

The lawyers informed the court that Chaudhry was present within the premises of the High Court, in an armored vehicle. However, Justice Aurangzeb noted that the order was for Chaudhry to be presented before the court, and not to be kept within the boundaries of the court.

The court also inquired about the location of the DSP legal, to which the government lawyers stated that the officer, along with the IG Police and other officials, were in court room no. 01.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IHC on Monday ordered authorities to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday (Today).

The plea against the arrest of the former minister for information and broadcasting was taken up by IHC Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Faisal Chaudhry in his arguments before the court said Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to not arrest the former minister but he was taken into custody by Islamabad police.

IG Islamabad was in the court when the order not to arrest PTI leader was given, Faisal Chaudhry said and added the court barred police from arresting the PTI stalwart.