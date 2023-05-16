PTI's Fawad rushes back to IHC to evade re-arrest

Minutes after getting protective bail for two days from Islamabad High Court, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry managed to escape the arrest outside the court as the police made a move to detain the former information minister again.

According to the details, the Punjab Police attempted to arrest PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry from outside the Islamabad High Court. However, Fawad Chaudhry managed to escape from their grasp and swiftly made his way back into the courtroom.

Earlier in the day, the IHC Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb presided the hearing where the Justice reserved its verdict after hearing argument from both parties.

In a conversation held within the chamber of the court, Fawad Chaudhry revealed that more than 10,000 PTI workers were arrested across the country.

Chaudhry disclosed that he had been held in a confined cell by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Expressing his concerns for the nation, Chaudhry emphasized the urgent need to restore peace and stability.

On the other hand, the advocate general presented the PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry’s incendiary video as an evidence in which Fawad allegedly inciting the PTI workers.

The Advocate General, Jahangir Jadoon, highlighted Fawad’s tweet from May 10 as evidence of Chaudhry’s alleged role in instigating the workers.

The court pointed out that there was no 3 Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) order pertaining to the material in question. This raised concerns about the legality of the order and the supporting evidence behind it.

The authorities presented the PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry after the Justice Mian Gul questioned about his whereabouts.

The lawyers informed the court that Chaudhry was present within the premises of the High Court, in an armored vehicle. However, Justice Aurangzeb noted that the order was for Chaudhry to be presented before the court, and not to be kept within the boundaries of the court.

The court also inquired about the location of the DSP legal, to which the government lawyers stated that the officer, along with the IG Police and other officials, were in court room no. 01.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IHC on Monday ordered authorities to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday (Today).

The plea against the arrest of the former minister for information and broadcasting was taken up by IHC Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Faisal Chaudhry in his arguments before the court said Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to not arrest the former minister but he was taken into custody by Islamabad police.

IG Islamabad was in the court when the order not to arrest PTI leader was given, Faisal Chaudhry said and added the court barred police from arresting the PTI stalwart.