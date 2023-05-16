PTI's Muzaffar Awan summoned on graft charges

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Muzaffar Awan on May 17.

Mr Awan was summoned by the ACE on charges of illegal construction of the Green Town housing scheme and that he had not paid any government fees before the development of the housing society.

According to the ACE, Mr Awan used political influence to set up a party office on a government plot. It was also alleged that Mr Awan had constructed illegal shops on road land and rented it out.