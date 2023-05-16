Tuesday, May 16, 2023
PTI to provide all legal assistance to its deceased, detained workers

Teams comprising lawyers, legal experts of Insaf Lawyers Forum formed across the country at all levels

Imran Mukhtar
May 16, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD     -    The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued special instruc­tions to its former lawmakers and ticket holders to provide full legal as­sistance to the deceased, injured, and arrested workers of the party during recent protests across the country.

Acting Secretary General Umar Ayub Khan issued a circular in this regard on Monday. It was instructed that the PTI would provide all legal assistance to its deceased, injured and detained work­ers. In this regard, all former and pres­ent PTI members of national and pro­vincial assemblies and ticket holders would make all the arrangements for the legal assistance, said a statement is­sued by the PTI. Teams comprising law­yers and legal experts of Insaf Lawyers Forum have already been formed across the country at all levels, it added.

All former MNAs and MPAs and the ticket holders along with these law­yers would help the families of de­tained workers in order to provide them justice. In the light of the spe­cial instructions of the Chairman PTI Imran Khan, the party is taking care of the families of the detained work­ers, the statement reads.

