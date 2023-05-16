PTI to provide all legal assistance to its deceased, detained workers

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued special instructions to its former lawmakers and ticket holders to provide full legal assistance to the deceased, injured, and arrested workers of the party during recent protests across the country.
Acting Secretary General Umar Ayub Khan issued a circular in this regard on Monday. It was instructed that the PTI would provide all legal assistance to its deceased, injured and detained workers. In this regard, all former and present PTI members of national and provincial assemblies and ticket holders would make all the arrangements for the legal assistance, said a statement issued by the PTI. Teams comprising lawyers and legal experts of Insaf Lawyers Forum have already been formed across the country at all levels, it added.
All former MNAs and MPAs and the ticket holders along with these lawyers would help the families of detained workers in order to provide them justice. In the light of the special instructions of the Chairman PTI Imran Khan, the party is taking care of the families of the detained workers, the statement reads.