Punjab CM visits PAF Base,Judicial Complex Mianwali

Lahore - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to PAF Base Mianwali and the Judicial Complex on Monday, accompanied by the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police.

They received a comprehensive briefing over the terrorist attack and the resulting damages caused by the agitators, said a handout issued here.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep admiration for the courageous police and security forces jawans who successfully thwarted the terrorist attack on PAF Air Base Mianwali. He highly praised their bravery and unwavering dedication to the duty. During the visit, he inspected the site where a fixed aircraft stood outside the airbase, taking note of the damages caused by the attack.

Additionally, he witnessed the devastating effects of the fire and destruction in the judicial complex, providing necessary instructions to the relevant authorities for its reconstruction, repair, and maintenance.

Addressing the media persons outside the PAF Airbase, Mohsin Naqvi asserted, “Our brave jawans demonstrated exceptional courage in defending the airbase and averting a potentially catastrophic situation. The planning behind this terrorist attack had the potential for immense damage. Thanks to Allah Almighty, the officers and jawans of the Pakistan Air Force and Punjab police have set a remarkable example by safeguarding the airbase. We will strongly recommend medals for those officers and jawans who bravely thwarted this attack. Any individual who violates the law will face legal consequences.”

He asserted that strict legal action would be taken against those who violated the law, emphasising that terrorism cases had been registered against the assailants involved in the airbase attack. Mohsin Naqvi assured that none of the culprits would be spared, and to date, 54 individuals connected to the attack had been apprehended, with a total of 323 arrests made in Mianwali.

Responding to a question, he underscored the symbolic importance of the erected aircraft and the reason for his presence at the site, highlighting its significant symbolism. He reiterated his commitment to bringing all perpetrators to justice and firmly assured that no one would escape the consequences of their actions.

The IG Police highlighted the substantial financial losses incurred during protests. The Commissioner and RPO of Sargodha, along with the Deputy Commissioner and DPO of Mianwali, were also present during the visit.

CM inspects facilities at DHQ Hospital Mianwali

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also paid a visit to the District Headquarters Hospital in Mianwali and inspected the medical facilities. He also visited the injured police jawans and expressed his concern for their well-being, offering prayers for their speedy recovery, said a handout issued here.

Mohsin Naqvi commended the injured policemen for their unwavering spirit and appreciated their high morale. He provided necessary instructions to the hospital administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured policemen.

While conversing with the injured policemen, the Caretaker CM acknowledged their bravery in foiling the terrorist attack on the airbase. He expressed the nation’s pride in their heroic actions, as they crushed the malicious intentions of terrorism disguised under the pretext of politics.

Mohsin Naqvi extended his visit to other patients receiving treatment in the hospital, engaging in conversations with their attendants. He inquired about the facilities provided to the patients and their overall well-being.

Chief Secretary, IG police, commissioner Sargodha, RPO Sargodha, Deputy Commissioner, and DPO Mianwali accompanied CM Mohsin Naqvi.