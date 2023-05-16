Punjab police arrests 3368 miscreants involved in attacks, violence and arson

LAHORE - On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is working day and night to arrest the miscreants involved in attacks, vandalism, violence, and arson on public and pri­vate institutions throughout the province. Arrests are being made by tracing and identifying the mis­creants with the help of available footage and CCTV recordings of the incident. Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that in the operations carried out so far, the number of criminals arrested from across the province has reached 3368 which is continuously increasing. The spokesperson of Punjab Police said that 162 police officers and officials were seriously injured in the violent actions of miscreants across Punjab. Moreover, 94 vehicles used by the Punjab Police were vandalized and set on fire, including 27 of the Lahore Police, 21 of the Faisalabad Police, 19 of Rawalpindi Police, 09 of Mianwali Police, 05 of Sialkot, 03 of Gujranwala Police, 04 of Multan Po­lice, 01 of Attock, 01 of Jhang, 01 of Toba Tek Singh Police, 03 of Police Constabulary and 08 private ve­hicles. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that 22 government buildings including police stations and offices were severely damaged. He further said that legal action is being taken against the charged mob that destroyed and set ablaze the private and gov­ernment property, vehicles and tortured citizens. He vowed that all miscreants would be taken under the grip of law and punished.