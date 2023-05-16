Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Rally held in Landi Kotal to support Pak Army

Our Staff Reporter
May 16, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Khyber     -    A rally was taken out to show support with the Pak Army here at Bacha Khan Square, Landi Kotal Bazaar on Monday.

Led by former MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi and Tehsil chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, a large number of political volunteers, traders and people from different walks of life took part in the rally.

The participants while holding national flags and banners inscribed with statements in favour of the forces and raising slogans like “Long Live Pak Army” marched from Bacha Khan to the local press club.

Addressing on the occasion, Shafiq Sher Afridi and others said the armed forces were the guardians of the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country and defamation of forces would not be tolerated. They condemned the baseless allegations levelled by a specific political party and its workers against the forces and said “the whole nation stands by with their brave soldiers”.

“No one could deny the voluble sacrifices of the Pak Army, it rendered for the sake of the country. The entire nation respects the Pak Army from the bottom of their hearts,” they added.

