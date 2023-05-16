Rawalpindi police swing into action to arrest local PTI leaders

Rawalpindi-The police have arrested former provincial minister of PTI Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan from Liaquat Bagh where he suddenly appeared having a party flag into his hands here on Monday.

“Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan was held by the officials of City Police Station on charges of inciting violence and creating chaos during the recent protests,” said a spokesman of SP Rawal Division.

Also, a heavy contingent of police, led by SP Rawal Division Faisal Saleem, carried out a raid on Lal Haveli in Raja Bazaar to arrest Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Khan, the former federal minister and close aide of PTI chief Imran Khan. However, the wanted politician managed to escape from his residence prior to police raid.

Likewise, a team of Rawalpindi police, following orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, raided Dhamial House, the residence of former law minister Punjab Muhammad Bisharat Raja to arrest him for his alleged involvement in attacking GHQ on May 9 during a violent protest demonstration. Nonetheless, the police failed in handcuffing Raja Basharat.

Giving his strong reaction over police raid on Lal Haveli, President Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmed tweeted, “Me and my nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique were being victimised politically by the PDM for standing with Imran Khan. We are not involved in arson, rioting and damaging public property,” he claimed.

On the other hand, some social media users posted a picture of PTI MNA from Murree Sadaqat Ali Abbasi with covering his face with handkerchief and wearing black glasses while attacking Metro Bus Station on Murree Road and asking police to arrest him.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liauqat Ali Chattha paid a visit to Metro Bus Station at Sixth Road which was set on fire by the violent protesters of PTI.

He was flanked by Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, AC City Bilawal Ali and officers of RDA and other departments.

The commissioner revised the loss caused by attack of PTI mob on May 9.

Commissioner was briefed by the authorities concerned that mob conflicted loss of Rs 107 million to Metro Bus Station.

Liauqat Ali Chattha said that government had launched the bus service to provide quality travel facilities to the masses.

He said that it is mendatory for each and every citizens to protect the national assets. The government would dealt with the extremists with iron hands , adding that the damaged bus station would be repaired soon.