Tuesday, May 16, 2023
RDA  issues 14-day ultimatum to  illegal  commercial buildings

Israr Ahmad
May 16, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has given 14 days ultimatum to the owners of illegal commercial buildings to regularize their buildings on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, these steps have been taken on the direction of the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the otherday.

He said that on the direction of the DG RDA, a survey of commercial buildings  the area which comes under the control of RDA has been conducted and the illegal buildings have been shortlisted.

He said that RDA as a business friendly organization is persuading people to visit RDA and regularize the illegal commercial buildings. The DG RDA has directed the general public to get these commercial buildings corrigible by depositing the relevant RDA fees and their buildings  will be regularized within 14 days.

He requested that the business community, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Traders Association of these people should cooperate with RDA and give full support  to this purpose. He said that the application can be submitted in RDA One Window Operation Center, e-Khidmat Markaz and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce to get the commercial buildings’  regularized.

The DG RDA has directed the RDA employees to complete the work within two weeks. He said  if the general public has any complaint regarding this work, it can be submitted in the DG RDA office or can be called on the DG RDA’s office number 051-9334303.

The president Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saqib Rafique appreciated the work of RDA. He  also requested  the general public to take advantage of this work and get the commercial buildings regularized within two weeks.

Israr Ahmad

theNation List - Headlines

