SAR training workshop ends

Our Staff Reporter
May 16, 2023
Peshawar     -    A training workshop on ‘Self-Assessment Report Writing’ concluded at Northwest School of Medicine, here on Monday.

The two-day workshop was organised by the Quality Enhancement Cell of Northwest School of Medicines at Auditorium Hall for programme team members to facilitate them in writing Self Assessment Reports (SAR ) of academic and clinical programmes. The resource person for the workshop was Dr Asia Bukhari, Director, Khyber Medical University’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC). The workshop was very useful and efficient, which was appreciated by the participants.

On the last day, Chairman Alliance Healthcare Prof Dr Tariq Khan attended the closing ceremony as a special guest and distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop. Principal Prof Dr Noorul- Eman also addressed the opening ceremony of the workshop.

She appreciated the role of QEC and assured the department of its full support in organizing such events and workshops.

At the end of the workshop, Focal Person QEC Dr Neelum Ali thanked the chief guest, Principal, Resource Person, participants and management of the workshop.

Our Staff Reporter

