Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Sarwar wants no leniency for those involved in May 9 vandalism

Sarwar wants no leniency for those involved in May 9 vandalism
Web Desk
11:06 PM | May 16, 2023
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Sarwar said on Tuesday that those involved in the vandalism on May 9 should be brought to justice.

In a video message, the former Punjab governor heaped praise on the army, saying, "The army has handled the situation with great restraint. Attempts to create differences between the people and the national security institution have been thwarted by the army."

Regarding the rallies to express solidarity with the army, Mr Sarwar said, "We are taking out a rally on May 17 at 3 pm from the PML-Q secretariat [PML-Q House]. We want all the citizens, especially the PML-Q's workers to join the rally". 

Earlier today, the PML-Q announced that it would hold rallies in all major cities of the country to show solidarity with the national security institution.

An important consultative meeting of the PML-Q was held under the chairmanship of Chaudhry Salik Hussain, in which the situation of the country was discussed and the attack on military installations was condemned.

Govt always tries to extend maximum relief to masses: Dar

The first rally will start from Lahore on May 17, followed by rallies in Quetta (May 18), Karachi (May 19), Peshawar (May 20), Islamabad (May 21), and Gilgit (May 22).

Mr Hussain said that attacks on national security institutions were intolerable.

Asserting that the PML-Q will play a significant role in the development and stability of the country, he added that it will give preference to sincere workers and welcome those with a clean reputation.

Web Desk

National

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1684209780.jpg

