Secretary Sports inaugurates badminton event  

LAHORE- Secretary of Sports Balochistan Ishaq Jamali inaugurated the badminton event of the 34th National Games by hitting the shuttlecock during a colorful opening ceremony held in Quetta. The ceremony was graced by the presence of PBF President Wajid Ali Chaudhry, Chairman Nisar Ahmad Shahwani, Secretary Raja Azhar Mahmood, Treasurer Pervez Habib Butt and others. A total of 10 teams are participating in the event, showcasing their skills and determination. In the team event men’s pre-quarterfinals and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thumped Pakistan Navy 3-0, Pakistan Police secured a victory against Sindh 3-0. In the team event women’s quarterfinals, Sindh outpaced Balochistan 3-0 while Pakistan Army thrashed HEC 3-0, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Punjab 3-2. In the team event men’s quarterfinals, Pakistan Wapda outclassed Islamabad 3-0.