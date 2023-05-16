The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) should be commended for the recent launch of the National Sex Offenders Registry (NSOR). The move aims to establish an official list of those convicted of sexual crimes against women and children across the country. This is standard practice across the world—a sexual offenders list is often kept on a national or state level to ensure that convicted offenders do not have the chance to commit repeat offences by simply moving to another place.

The database must be maintained diligently and efficiently, which is why it is positive to see the national registration authority take this initiative. NADRA has the capacity and resources necessary to track offenders across the country, which could mean that this registry will be effective if implemented properly. It is equally important to communicate this list’s existence and means of access to citizens. The sex offender list is only useful if it is accessible by a large number of people. The strategy to use the SMS service to obtain data then, will perhaps be the most efficient way to allow for the data to be accessible.

There is a dire need for the state to take steps against the rising incidence of sexual crimes against women and children. We have repeat instances of very high-profile cases that get media attention, but the number of cases of this nature tells us that more is needed on the part of the state and the public. A sex offender list is a step in the right direction, but a lot more needs to be done to make Pakistan a safer place for both women and children. Improvement of policing and investigative capacity is another crucial reform that we need. It is hoped that the state recognizes the need to take more policy action in this sphere and that authorities work towards change.