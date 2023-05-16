Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SHC issues notices over petition against arrest of PTI’s Ali Zaidi

Agencies
May 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to Sindh Home Department, Sindh IGP, and other authorities concerned against the arrest of Ali Zaidi the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) province Sindh chapter. According to media details, the SHC taking action over a plea submitted by the wife of Ali Zaidi, summoned reply from the respondents within two weeks. Petitioner Yasmeen Zaidi, Ali Zaidi’s wife, pleaded to the high court to order the provincial government and the Sindh police to release Ali Zaidi.

According to the petition, Ali Zaidi was illegally detained on May 9, and it further claims that the Constitution of Pakistan allows right to peaceful protest to each citizen of the country. 

Sindh Home Department, IGP Sindh and others were made party in the petition.

Police arrested several PTI leaders including PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi who were protesting against arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan at Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi.

Erdogan says 'well ahead' in election race as Türkiye awaits final results

Protests erupted in several cities of the country after Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. PTI announced protests across the country following the arrest of its chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023