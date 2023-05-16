Sindh govt asked to approach Centre for developing future strategy for climate change

Karachi-Amidst lack of interest by the members from both sides of the aisle, Sindh Assembly on Monday asked the provincial government to approach the Centre for adopting future strategy to cope with adverse effects of climate change that hit Pakistan particularly the province ‘badly’.

The lawmakers after debating on an adjournment motion tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sharmila Farooqui carried a unanimous motion under rule 93 of the rules and procedure of the Sindh Assembly.

Through a unanimous motion, the provincial lawmakers asked their provincial government to approach the federal government for developing future strategy for climate change.

On the one hand, some the legislators were proposing measures to deal with one of the major issues being faced by the country but on the other hand majority of members seemed disinterested from the proceedings. At the start of the sitting around 15 out of 168 lawmakers were present while at the end just 21 members from both sides were there. The attendance remained thin throughout the sitting.

Sindh climate

change policy

Earlier, speaking on the adjournment motion, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu said that Sindh climate change policy had been approved by the provincial cabinet. He said that under the policy, the works were going on many different assignments. The minister said that all stakeholders were taken on board and their suggestions had also been incorporated by the provincial government.

Rahu said that the PPP was fully aware of the effects of the climate change and added that Pakistan fully participated in the COP 27, the 27th edition of the United Nations climate change conference.

The minister also criticised former prime minister Imran Khan for what he called not giving importance to the 26th edition of the United Nations climate change conference. He said that the former premier was invited to attend the conference but he did not go.

Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said that the Sindh province was the most affected by the climate change. She said that mangroves had been planted on large scale in Sindh.

Dr Pechuhu admitted that the province was facing major issue regarding lack of sewerage treatment system. “We should adopt biological sewerage treatment system,” she said.

She said that in order to omit environmental pollution, the transport department should be proactive to ensure use of electric vehicles at the most.

Sharmila Farooqui was of the view that no one could predict how we might feel the effects of climate change in advance.

“Many countries including Pakistan are affected by climate change. Climate change can cause hundreds of thousands of death,” she said while calling for timely measures to cope with it.

Rashid Khilji of MQM-Pakistan suggested that a committee comprising lawmakers should be formed which should be assigned to fix priorities. “This is probably not even in the government’s priorities,” he deplored.

PPP’s Imdad Pitafi, Jam Khan Shoro, Raja Razzaque, MMA’s Syed Abdul Rasheed, GDA’s, Abdul Razzaque and MQM-P’s Rana Ansar also spoke on the adjournment motion.

‘SBCA failed to control establishment illegal constructions’

Separately, speaking on a call attention notice MMA’s Syed Abdul Rasheed said that Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had failed to control establishment illegal constructions. He said that several ‘unlawful’ projects were being constructed in Lyari and across the city. “Senior officers of the department are allowing illegal constructions in return for bribes,” he alleged and demanded action against the same.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Salim Baloch assured the opposition member to take strict action against the illegal construction. Baloch also asked the MMA member to provide him the details for taking the action.

Legislation

Meanwhile, the assembly unanimously passed ‘The Institute of Mother and Child Health Bill, 2023’ while ‘The Sindh Apprenticeship Bill, 2023’ was introduced and sent to the standing committee.

Later, the house was adjourned until today (May 16).