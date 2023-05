Karachi - Sindh Works and Services Secretary Imran Atta Soomro passed away here on Sunday. Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the death of Imran Atta Soomro. The CM said that Soomro was an excellent officer. He prayed the Almighty to grant the late Imran Atta a high place in Jannat al-Firdous and grant patience to the bereaved. Soomro had also served as Secretary Information Department for a long period.