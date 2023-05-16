Six PTI workers remanded in police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to police on 14-day physical remand in a case, registered under charges of damaging state property, terrorism and others. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Kasur police produced the accused -- Abdul Hameed, Waqar Tariq, Muhammad Abdullah, Sajjad Aziz, Naveed and Nazir.The police requested the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused for completing investigations. Kasur’s Allahabad police had registered a case against the PTI workers for violence that took place after Imran Khan’s arrest.