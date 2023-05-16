Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Six PTI workers remanded in police custody

APP
May 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -    An anti-ter­rorism court (ATC) on Mon­day handed over six Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to police on 14-day physical remand in a case, registered under charges of damaging state property, ter­rorism and others. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, where­in Kasur police produced the accused -- Abdul Hameed, Waqar Tariq, Muhammad Abdullah, Sajjad Aziz, Naveed and Nazir.The police request­ed the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the ac­cused for completing inves­tigations. Kasur’s Allahabad police had registered a case against the PTI workers for violence that took place after Imran Khan’s arrest.

