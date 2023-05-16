Tuesday, May 16, 2023
SPLA holds protest against transfer of promoted teachers  

STAFF REPORT
May 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) staged protests against transfers and postings of senior lecturers and professors after their promotions. SPLA office bearers and members led by Prof Anwar Mansoor Mangrio and Shah Jehan Panhwer took out selraye rallies at the office of Director Colleges and press club and demanded withdrawal of transfer orders of the promoted teachers. They said that college teachers are being transferred in pretext of their promotions which is against set norms.  SPLA leaders warned of protest movement against targeted transfer and postings of the promoted lecturers and professors and demanded immediate withdrawal of their transfer orders. A large number of SPLA members holding placards and banners depicting slogans in favour of their demands.

