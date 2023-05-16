Terrorist affiliated with BRA arrested: SSP

SUKKUR-Sukkur SSP Sanghaar Malik has said that the Sukkur police carried out a joint operation with the assistance of law enforcement agencies, in which it arrested a terrorist affiliated with the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) from the Pakistan-India border near Saleh Patt taluka of Sukkur district. Talking to media at his office on Sunday night, the SSP said that 10-kg of explosives, including three rifles and three pistols were recovered from him. He said the accomplices of the arrested outlaw managed to flee; however, the police were conducting raids to apprehend them. The police have taken the family members of the arrested terrorist in its custody for investigation, he added.