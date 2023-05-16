Three-day polio drive kicks off in Multan

MULTAN - A three-day polio drive started here Monday with all-out arrangements to vaccinate children of five years and below of the age.

DC Umar Jahangir tasked departments concerned of the district governments to reach out every child against likely attack of the crippling disease once for all.

About a million children would be administered the vaccine through door-to-door campaign, DC has said in meeting arranged couple of days ago to finalise the arrangements for success of the drive.

The meeting also re­viewed pre-requisite mea­sures adopted to root-out dengue larva after recent rainy spell, with the ris­ing temperatures as well could lead to spur health problems among masses in parts of the district.

Umar Jahangir warned of taking ‘strict action’ in case of detecting ‘defective per­formance’ on part of the de­partments concerned in any part of the district. He said modern on-line system was being used to monitor den­gue activities, calling it a vi­tal step to ensure increased level of productivity.

A five-day anti-polio cam­paign has been started in six districts of South Pun­jab to administer anti-polio drops to over 4.5 million children of under-five years of age here on Monday.

The six district were in­cluded Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Rajanpur.

A total of 21,467 workers were participating in the campaign to achieve the tar­get while 17,700 teams have been formed to administer polio vaccine drops to chil­dren through door to door visits. The teams including 16207 mobile teams, 380 fixed teams and 613 tran­sit teams have been formed while 593 UCMOs and 7174 area incharges have been assigned to supervise the campaign.

Additional Chief Secre­tary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar has di­rected the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab to monitor the campaign strictly. Following the in­structions, Secretary Pri­mary and Secretary Health Care South Punjab Mehr Muhammad Hayat Luk has assigned monitoring duties to six officers of the secre­tariat and each officer has been given the responsibil­ity of monitoring the polio campaign in each district.

Monitoring teams have been directed to submit performance report to the office of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab on daily basis.