Traders express solidarity with Pak Army

PESHAWAR - The trading community on Monday staged a rally to express solidarity with the soldiers of Pakistan Army.

The participants of the rally led by traders’ alliance president Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman were carrying national flags and placards inscribed with slogans in support of Pakistan Army and were chanting slogans of Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan) and in favour of Pakistan Army.

Addressing the rally participants, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman said armed forces are pride of the nation and making accusation against them was not acceptable.

He said the role of Pakistan Army in national security and natural calamities is highly commendable.