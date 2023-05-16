Transporters demand compensation

Peshawar - The transporter community has suffered losses of millions of rupees due to the suspension of their businesses during the violent protests of PTI workers on May 10 and demanded the government to compensate their financial losses, enabling them to continue their transport services.

President Public Transport Owners Association, Khan Zaman Afridi told media persons on Monday that due to the protest and ransacking spree of Pakistan Tahrike- Insaf (PTI) workers, all the transport services remained suspended in the province causing losses of millions of rupees to the owners.