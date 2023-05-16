Two more matches decided in DIG Abdul Aziz Bullo Shaheed Basketball

LAHORE - Two more matches decided in the DIG Abdul Aziz Bullo Shaheed Basketball Tournament 2023 at International Abdul Nasir Court, Arambagh, Karachi. In the first match, Bahria Basketball Club defeated hosts Usman Basketball Club by 51-47 points while the second match also proved an entertaining encounter, where after a tough fight, Karachi Basketball Club defeated Arambagh Basketball Club by 55-45 points. In these matches, Rajkumar Lakhwani, Rana Athar, Asad Imam, Harry Jari, Abdul Samad, Hasan Ali, Ali Hassan, Aun Akram, Zunair Ali, Hamza Khawaja, Mohsin Khan, Mubariz Ahmed showed the best game while Muhammad Ashraf, Zahid Malik, Aamir Sharif and Mumtaz Ahmed performed the duties as match referees and Naeem Ahmed, Michael Turner, Zaima Khatun and Muhammad Farooq acted as technical officials.

At the beginning of the matches, the teams were introduced with Assistant Commissioner General Abid Qamar Sheikh, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Yaqub, Fawad Ali Khan and others were also present on the occasion.