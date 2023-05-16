Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Two street criminals arrested after ‘encounter’

STAFF REPORT
May 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The district Korangi Police on Monday arrested two alleged street criminals including one in injured condition after an encounter near Causeway Road.  According to SSP Korangi, two street criminals identified as Barkat Ali and Rafiq were arrested after an exchange of firing with a team of Korangi Industrial Area police station.  Accused Barkat Ali was arrested in injured condition. The police recovered two 30-bore pistols, a motorcycle, snatched cash and mobile phone from the possession of arrested.  Injured accused was shifted to hospital for medical treatment while further investigations were initiated.

