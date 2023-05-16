Veteran playwright Shoaib Hashmi passes away

LAHORE-Veteran actor and playwright Shoaib Hashmi passed away on Monday afternoon after a prolonged illness. He was 84 years old. PTV reported the news via its official Twitter account. Hashmi, who was the husband of artist and educationist Salima Hashmi was also a Professor of Economics. According to PTV, he held a Masters in Economics from Government College, Lahore, MSc from the London School of Economics and studied theatre from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. He is remembered for his productions Akkar Bakkar, Sach Gup, Taal Matol and Balila for TV before the 1990s and the columns he wrote for various news papers. Hashmi also wrote extensively for the theatre and translated a few books. One of his most notable translations was a song for this day, 52 poems by his father-in-law Faiz Ahmed Faiz. His wife illustrated the book. He also did quite a few translations of English dramas for local theatres owing to the lack of playwrights and drama publications in Urdu.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sudden death of renowned drama writer, intellectual, poet and son in law of Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Shoaib Hashmi. In his condolence message, he expressed sympathy with Muneeza Hashmi, Saleema Hashmi, and other family members over the death of Shoaib Hashmi.

The Prime Minister paying glowing tribute to the deceased said that Shoaib Hashmi played a significant role in the golden era of Pakistan Television. He said Shoaib Hashmi introduced a new angle of comedy programmes and also taught the society a respect and values. Shehbaz Sharif said Shoaib Hashmi also wrote unforgettable and outstanding dramas. He also prayed for high ranks to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned drama writer, intellectual, poet and son-in-law of Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Shoaib Hashmi. In a statement, she paid tributes to the services of Shoaib Hashmir for the showbiz industry and offered condolence his family. Marriyum Aurangzeb said the services of Shoaib Hashmi for profession of teaching and showbiz would be remembered for ever. NA Speaker, Deputy mourn demise of Shoaib Hashmi: National Assembly, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durrani expressed profound sadness and regret on the passing away of Shoaib Hashmi, a well-known playwright, humorist, scholar and poet. In their separate condolence messages, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker conveyed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family of Shoaib Hashmi on his demise.

Shoaib Hashmi, brought a new dimension to comedy programmes, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker said while acknowledging his contributions. They said the demise of Shoaib Hashmi was an immeasurable loss to society, art and literature. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed to the Almighty to raise the rank of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.