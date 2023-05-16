‘Water being supplied on priority basis in canals of South Punjab’

LAHORE - Punjab Ag­riculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that water is being supplied on priority basis in the canals of South Punjab to obtain the target of cotton cultivation. A review meeting regarding water supply in the canals of southern Punjab during cotton cultivation was held at Irrigation department on Monday. Secretary Irrigation Wasif Khurshid said that this year there was 27% water shortage in the system of the Irrigation de­partment but with better plan­ning, the farmers of South Punjab were being provided more water.