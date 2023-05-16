Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Water being supplied on priority basis in canals of South Punjab’

Agencies
May 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   Punjab Ag­riculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that water is being supplied on priority basis in the canals of South Punjab to obtain the target of cotton cultivation. A review meeting regarding water supply in the canals of southern Punjab during cotton cultivation was held at Irrigation department on Monday. Secretary Irrigation Wasif Khurshid said that this year there was 27% water shortage in the system of the Irrigation de­partment but with better plan­ning, the farmers of South Punjab were being provided more water.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023