Water filtration containers provided to 60 families in Charsadda

ISLAMABAD - Rotary Club of Islamabad (Metropolitan), through leadership of its president Imran Ghaznavi and Rtn Tazeem Chaudhri took the initiative to help in provision of 99.9% clean drinking water which is virus-free and absolutely protect from hepatitis B&C in the flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where underground water was polluted after the recent floods. Rotary is focusing on delivering ‘LIFESAVER’ water filtration cubes to areas affected with unclean drinking water to ensure clean and potable water in these localities throughout Pakistan.

This was made possible through a unique water filtration system developed by ‘LIFESAVER’ an international company specialist in water filtration products.

‘LIFESAVER’ cubes were imported to Pakistan from UK through the Rotary platform. With the arrival of ‘LIFESAVER’ cubes in the first phase, Rotary Club of Islamabad (Metropolitan) was able to start implementing effective ways to circulate these in the most needful communities.

A team comprised of Imran Ghaznavi, Mian Shaukat Masud, Dr Azra Yasmin, Waqas Ali, Tayyba Abbasi and Abdul Qadir Sultan, drove to Charsadda for the distribution of the cubes. 60 families living near the river bank were handed over a ‘LIFESAVER’ cube each. The community residents were introduced to the ‘LIFESAVER’ water filtration cube and its working demonstrated.

This project, initiated by and Rotary president Imran Ghaznavi and Tazeem Chaudhri was carried forward by the untiring efforts of Imran Ghaznavi and his team. The team consisted of Mian Shaukat Masud, Muhammad Arif, Shabbir Malik, Dr Azra Yasmin, Tayyba Abbasi, Waqas Ali, Abdul Qadir Sultan, and Kulsum Abbasi.

It was a project spanning 7 to 8 months and thousands of hours, with engagements, coordination, and meetings with various organisations, departments, personnel and stakeholders. The cost of the Clean Water Pilot Project so far is Rs2.5 million.

It is pertinent to mention that Tazeem Chaudhary (himself as well as through his friends and family), Ambassador Afzal Akbar Khan, K M Rafi, Ambassador Fauzia Nasreen, RC of Pangbourne (District 1090) Britain and Ireland (RIBI), RC of Gasport, District 1110, RIBI made special contributions to make this dream come true.

Moreover the entire project could have not been possible without the support of Rotary International Trustee Aziz Memon, RI Director Faiz Kidwai and District Governor RID 3272 Barrister Adnan Saboor Rohaila.

‘LIFESAVER’ cubes have been designed in collaboration with Oxfam and have been endorsed by UKAID and Save the Children. They have previously been used effectively in humanitarian contexts such as Haiti, South Sudan, Mozambique, and also in Sukkur Pakistan during the 2011 floods.

They are the need of the hour in Pakistan’s situation as they remove 99% of bacteria, cysts and viruses, including poliovirus, from water without the need for chemicals, UV, or electricity. The cube can be carried and operated by women and children as it is lightweight and easy to use.

Before the distribution of water filtration cubes, Rotary president Imran Ghaznavi and his team carried out a survey of a locality in Charsadda, Mardan as a pilot phase of the project. The locality was chosen based on their need for clean potable water, as water resources including underground water are polluted.

In the aftermath of the floods and monsoon season, living conditions are expected to continue to remain unsafe for flood-lit communities. Initial estimates by UNOCHO after the monsoons of 2022 were that some 20% of water systems were damaged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, around 30% in Balochistan, and up to 50% in the hardest-hit areas of Sindh and Punjab.

It is unsafe water that continues to kill long after water levels have subsided. Unsafe water and lack of clean drinking water result in a significant increase in respiratory illnesses, acute diarrhoea, gastrointestinal illnesses, cholera, malaria, and skin diseases. Unsafe hygiene practices and importantly lack of availability of clean drinking water is a major contributory factor to these illnesses.

Rotary Background: Rotary members throughout the world take action to make communities better. They contribute their time, energy, and passion to carry out meaningful and sustainable projects that promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, help mothers and children, support education, grow local economies and protect the environment.

Rotary’s top priority is the global eradication of polio. Rotary launched its polio immunization program, PolioPlus, in 1985 and in 1988 became a leading partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

About Rotary: Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.